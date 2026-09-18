UAE records lowest temperature of summer 2026 as mercury dips to 18.8°C

After sweltering days and humid nights, summer is officially drawing to an end in the UAE and residents are looking forward to the cooler last few months of the year.

A downward trend in temperatures can already be observed. The UAE recorded its lowest temperature of summer 2026 so far on Friday, when the mercury dipped to 18.8°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Raknah in Al Ain frequently records some of the coldest temperatures in the UAE, occasionally dropping to sub-zero levels in winter and forming frost or ice sheets.

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Other low temperatures were also recorded at several locations in the early hours of Friday. Damtha recorded 21.4°C at 4.30am, while the temperature at Al Wathbah 1 reached 22.3°C at 6.15am.

The relatively cool reading comes as temperatures begin to ease in some parts of the country towards the end of summer, although daytime conditions remain warm across most areas.

Astronomically, summer in UAE will officially end on Wednesday, September 23, with the autumnal equinox. While temperatures typically begin easing towards the end of August and into September, residents should still expect warm conditions. "The temperature will drop but it will still be warm,” Mohamed Al Ebri, NCM's director, told Khaleej Times in August.

UAE could also witness above-average rainfall in the coming months, from October through January, as the country moves into its cooler and wetter season, Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the NCM, told Khaleej Times.