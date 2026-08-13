Why UAE residents will still feel hot weather after rise of Suhail star in August

UAE residents may begin to notice a gradual change in the weather over the coming weeks as the country moves beyond the most intense phase of summer but cooler conditions will not arrive overnight.

The appearance of the Suhail star, expected on August 24, has long been regarded as a seasonal marker across the region. Ibrahim Al Jarwan,chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society said the days following its rise should bring a steady, rather than dramatic, easing in temperatures.

“We are not talking about cold weather,” Al Jarwan said. “But people will feel a change in the atmosphere and a moderation in conditions.” The shift is expected to become more noticeable around the time of Suhail’s rise, roughly 10 days from now. While actual temperatures are likely to begin declining, the increased humidity could make conditions feel uncomfortable at times.

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The UAE has just passed through the peak of its traditional summer heat period, locally known as Ayam Al Ghayth, which usually lasts for about six weeks from early July to around August 10.

During that time, the highest temperatures in UAE have soared and on August 5, they crossed 51°C. Night-time lows also climbed to as high as 35°C.

Humidity to rise as temperatures ease

As temperatures begin to fall, humidity levels are expected to increase. Al Jarwan said this means residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer.

He explained that humid summer air contains far more moisture than equally humid winter air, making the conditions more exhausting. At 40°C and 80 per cent humidity, a cubic metre of air can contain about 50 grams of water, compared with less than 15 grams at 20°C with the same relative humidity, he said.

September and October are typically among the UAE’s most humid months. The rising moisture may also bring early-morning fog and dew, with the first signs possible from late August and becoming more common through September.

Heat may return in brief spells

Residents should also not rule out short-lived returns of intense heat. Al Jarwan pointed to the traditional concept of Zafarat Al Qayth late summer bursts of heat that can occur after the peak season has passed.

Such spells do not alter the overall seasonal trend, he said, but they can bring temporary increases in temperatures before conditions become more stable around the autumn equinox on September 23.

After that, evenings are expected to become progressively more pleasant. Cooler daytime conditions will take longer, with more noticeable moderation expected in November and a broader seasonal cooling trend continuing into mid-December.

A traditional calendar marker

Suhail, known internationally as Canopus, does not cause changes in the weather. Rather, its appearance has served for generations as a reliable marker in the traditional Arabian calendar, coinciding with the gradual transition away from peak summer conditions.

Al Jarwan also stressed that traditional references to constellations such as Virgo, Libra and Scorpio are used as indicators of time and season, rather than as influences on weather. In local seasonal knowledge, these markers broadly correspond to the months of September, October and November.

For now, the worst of the summer heat is beginning to recede, but patience will be needed. Temperatures may edge lower in the weeks ahead, while humidity, fog and occasional hot spells remain part of the transition to the cooler season.