Sharjah reviews readiness to deal with unstable weather

Police urge residents to exercise caution and follow guidelines

Wam

By WAM Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 11:54 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 11:56 PM

The Executive Committee of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, on Friday, reviewed its readiness to deal with inclement weather conditions in the emirate and its affiliated cities.

The virtual meeting was attended by Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General of Police Operations, several officers, strategic partners, and representatives of federal and local authorities in Sharjah.

The meeting discussed the readiness of teams to maintain security during the period in which the country will be affected by unstable weather.

The committee directed the public to exercise caution and follow guidelines that guarantee their safety and that of others.

Several preventive measures that will be taken during the coming period to limit the repercussions of unstable weather conditions were pointed out during the meeting.

ALSO READ: