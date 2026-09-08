UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies likely; temperatures to hit 46ºC in some areas

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow across the country, with gusts that could get freshening at times

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 5:44 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Wednesday, September 9, with clouds appearing eastward and southward by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The Met department noted it will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 46ºC in some areas. Dubai will see highs of up to 41°C, while temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach 43°C. Overnight lows will dip to 33°C in Dubai and 32°C in Abu Dhabi.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow across the country, with gusts that could get freshening at times. Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but could pick up and reach up to 35kmph.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

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