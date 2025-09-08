UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions expected; mercury to hit 42ºC in Abu Dhabi

Residents across the UAE on Tuesday (September 9) can expect partly cloudy skies which could get cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern areas by the afternoon.

Although recent days brought some rain and a slight dip in temperatures, conditions are set to remain humid on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, especially in western regions, where fog or mist may form.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) noted that temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 42ºC while mercury in Dubai will reach up to 40ºC.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northwesterly directions, occasionally freshening during the day at speeds ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.