UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy skies; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 44ºC

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds are expected to blow across the country, with gusts that could get freshening at times

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 4:30 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Tuesday, September 8, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department noted it will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 45ºC in some areas. Dubai will see highs of up to 42ºC, while temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 44ºC.

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Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds are expected to blow across the country, with gusts that could get freshening at times. Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but could pick up and reach up to 35kmph.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

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