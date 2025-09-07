  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely in some areas; temperatures to hit 40ºC in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, especially in some coastal and internal areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 5:12 PM

UAE authority calls for eclipse prayer during Blood Moon on September 7

Blood Moon in UAE: Top spots to watch lunar eclipse on September 7

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Residents across the UAE can expect a cooler, slightly rainy start to the week on Monday (September 8), as they return to routine life following the long weekend marking the Prophet’s Birthday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over northern and eastern areas, where light rainfall may occur.

While temperatures are expected to see a slight drop, it will still be hot across the country. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 42ºC, while mercury in Dubai can hit up to 40ºC.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, especially in some coastal and internal areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northwesterly and northeasterly directions, occasionally freshening during the day at speeds ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 35 kmph at times.

The sea will slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.