UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies; maximum temperature to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Temperatures are set to remain high throughout the UAE on Monday, with some internal areas reaching up to 47°C

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 5:30 PM
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Residents in the UAE may experience cloudy weather on Monday, September 7, particularly towards the eastern and southern parts of the country.

While the UAE saw a period of rainfall in the last few days, the upcoming week will mark a return to clear — or partially clear — skies, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting fair to partly cloudy weather throughout the week.

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On Monday, light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions, with a speed of 10 to 25 km/hr. These may reach up to 35 km/hr as well.

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Temperatures are set to remain high throughout the UAE on Monday, reaching a high of 43°C in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. In internal areas, the mercury is expected to hit up to 47°C.

While Abu Dhabi and Dubai residents will see the temperature drop to 33°C, in Sharjah, the mercury is set to drop a little further, to 31°C.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea on Monday.

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