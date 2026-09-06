UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies; maximum temperature to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Residents in the UAE may experience cloudy weather on Monday, September 7, particularly towards the eastern and southern parts of the country.

While the UAE saw a period of rainfall in the last few days, the upcoming week will mark a return to clear — or partially clear — skies, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting fair to partly cloudy weather throughout the week.

On Monday, light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions, with a speed of 10 to 25 km/hr. These may reach up to 35 km/hr as well.

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Temperatures are set to remain high throughout the UAE on Monday, reaching a high of 43°C in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. In internal areas, the mercury is expected to hit up to 47°C.

While Abu Dhabi and Dubai residents will see the temperature drop to 33°C, in Sharjah, the mercury is set to drop a little further, to 31°C.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea on Monday.