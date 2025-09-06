  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 40ºC in Abu Dhabi

Conditions will get humid by night and Monday morning, especially over the coasts, with a probability of mist formation

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 5:09 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Rare 5-hour lunar eclipse in Sept; how residents can watch blood moon

UAE: Rare 5-hour lunar eclipse in Sept; how residents can watch blood moon

UAE condemns Netanyahu's statements on displacing Palestinians from Gaza

UAE condemns Netanyahu's statements on displacing Palestinians from Gaza

UAE: Indian expats rethink remittances as rupee hits record low against dirham

UAE: Indian expats rethink remittances as rupee hits record low against dirham

Residents in the UAE on Sunday (September 7) can expect partly cloudy conditions, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, the conditions could get cloudy at times over some areas, especially over the northern and coastal areas.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israeli military says it has identified missile launch from Yemen towards Israel

thumb-image

Elite Esquire Entertainment makes debut with music show

thumb-image

Second earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Afghanistan in a day

thumb-image

Video: Abu Dhabi Police warn of Dh400 fine as car entering road causes vehicle to topple

thumb-image

India's Yamuna river crosses danger mark as heavy rains flood parts of Delhi

 

While cloud cover is expected, temperatures will still remain high across the country. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi can reach up to 40ºC, while mercury in Dubai can reach up to 39ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Conditions will get humid by night and Monday morning, especially over the coasts, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow across the country. The wind, which could get freshening at times during daytime, will be gentle with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, with gusts picking up and reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.