UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 40ºC in Abu Dhabi

Residents in the UAE on Sunday (September 7) can expect partly cloudy conditions, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, the conditions could get cloudy at times over some areas, especially over the northern and coastal areas.

While cloud cover is expected, temperatures will still remain high across the country. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi can reach up to 40ºC, while mercury in Dubai can reach up to 39ºC.

Conditions will get humid by night and Monday morning, especially over the coasts, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow across the country. The wind, which could get freshening at times during daytime, will be gentle with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, with gusts picking up and reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.