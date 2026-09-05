UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; high of 43°C in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, September 6, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to turn humid overnight and into Monday morning over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast and freshening at times. Speeds are expected to range between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 35kmph.

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The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

The forecast comes as temperatures remain high across the country, with Sunday expected to remain quite warm. Weather conditions may be more changeable over the eastern parts of the UAE, where convective clouds could develop during the afternoon.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 45.3°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra region) at 15:15 UAE Local time.

On Sunday, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will see highs of 43°C, while Dubai will see 42°C. The lowest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday will be 32°C, while that in Sharjah will be 30°C.