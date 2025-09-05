UAE weather tomorrow: More rain expected in some parts, mercury to hit 45°C

Weather in the UAE on Saturday, September 6, will remain fair to partly cloudy, with rain expected in some areas. There will be some convective clouds formation over some areas, especially eastern and western, associated with rainfall.

The skies will become cloudy by Friday night and Saturday morning northward and eastward. The country will see light to moderate winds, and fresh to strong, causing blowing dust and sand with the clouds, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Temperatures in internal areas will range between 28°C and 45°C, while humidity will vary from 15 per cent to 85 per cent. Highest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 43°C and 44°C. The lowest temperatures in these two emirates will be 31°C and 29°C.

Sharjah temperatures will range between 29°C and 43°C on Saturday.

The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today was 46.6°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Region) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea on Saturday.