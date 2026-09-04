UAE weather tomorrow: NCM forecasts rain; highest temperature 42°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 46.3°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15:30 UAE Local time

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 4 Sept 2026, 7:09 PM
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts Saturday's weather in the UAE to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward in the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, while the weather will be humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a possibility of light fog.

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Highest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 42°C on Saturday, while Sharjah will see a high of 44°C. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will be 32°C, 33°C and 31°C.

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The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 46.3°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15:30 UAE Local time.

On September 5, Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times with the clouds.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said winds would be southeasterly to northeasterly, at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will have slight seas, with the first high tide at 18:08, the first low tide at 10:27 and the second low tide at 02:56.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 14:21 and the second at 06:01, while the first low tide will occur at 09:37 and the second at 22:31.

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