UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; temperatures to dip to 29ºC in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy by night and Saturday morning northward and eastward

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 5:43 PM

Residents can expect rain in some parts of the UAE on Friday, September 5, on the last day of the rainfall forecast as shifting weather patterns affect the country.

Rains may take place in some eastern and western areas of the country due to convective cloud formation in these regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM. Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail.

Hail, thunder and lightning struck Dubai on Wednesday along with heavy rains. Meanwhile on Thursday, motorists also faced some rains in some areas of Dubai. The NCM issued yellow and orange alerts, warning residents of expected hazardous weather events and to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

The weather otherwise will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy by night and Saturday morning northward and eastward.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai will reach a high of 43ºC and dip to a low of 31ºC. Meanwhile, the mercury in Sharjah will reach 43ºC and dip to 29ºC. Abu Dhabi on the other hand will experience highs of 44ºC and lows of 29ºC.

The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Thursday, September 4, was 47.1°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra region) at 4pm. Meanwhile, a lowest temperature of 22.9°C was observed in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2.30am.