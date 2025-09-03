UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to hit 43ºC

Residents in some parts of the country can expect rains on Thursday, August 4 as the country experiences shifting weather patterns.

The showers will be due to convective cloud formation eastward and southward and extending over some internal areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.

Until Friday, September 5, residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail, especially on Thursday.

Weather conditions otherwise are expected to be fair to partly cloudy throughout the day. The climate will get humid by night and Friday morning over some western coastal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with the clouds, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Dubai will see a high of 43ºC and lows of 31ºC. Meanwhile, the mercury will reach 43ºC in Sharjah and dip to 29ºC. Abu Dhabi on the other hand will see temperatures going up to 43ºC and dipping to 29ºC.