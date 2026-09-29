UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain as temperature in Dubai dips to 20°C

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Wednesday, September 30.

Clouds may appear eastward by afternoon. These may be convective in nature. Convective clouds are associated with rain.

Temperatures are set to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi, 40°C in Dubai and 42°C in Sharjah. The minimum temperatures are on a general downward trend, as autumn has officially begun in the UAE. While Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see lows of 28°C and 25°C respectively, in Dubai, the mercury will drop to 20°C.

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It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Light to moderate winds will blow.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf, however, in the Oman Sea, conditions may be rough on Wednesday morning.