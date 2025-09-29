  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy skies; temperatures to hit 37ºC in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 6:00 PM

First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

How Asia Cup trophy controversy overshadowed performance of 3 players

Residents in the UAE on Tuesday (September 30) can look forward to a bit of a comfortable weather with gradual decrease in temperatures, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over the eastern parts of the country.

While it will still be hot, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai — a relief compared to the previous highs of over 40ºC.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are expected, freshening at times during the day at speeds of 10–25 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.