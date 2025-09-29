UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy skies; temperatures to hit 37ºC in Dubai

Residents in the UAE on Tuesday (September 30) can look forward to a bit of a comfortable weather with gradual decrease in temperatures, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over the eastern parts of the country.

While it will still be hot, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai — a relief compared to the previous highs of over 40ºC.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are expected, freshening at times during the day at speeds of 10–25 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.