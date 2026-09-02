UAE weather tomorrow: Rain expected in some parts; mercury to hit 43°C in Dubai

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, September 3, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing the possibility of rainfall.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, conditions are expected to turn humid by night and into Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly at first, becoming southeasterly. They may turn fresh to strong at times, particularly in areas affected by cloud formation, potentially causing blowing dust.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 45kmph at times.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 47.4°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:30 UAE Local time.

On Thursday, mercury is expected to rise to 44°C, 43°C, 42°C in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. The lowest temperature in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be 31°C, while that in Dubai will be 34°C.