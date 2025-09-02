UAE weather tomorrow: Rains in some areas; Dubai temperatures to dip to 31ºC

Residents can expect rains in some parts of the UAE on Wednesday, September 3, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its forecast, as the country currently experiences shifting weather patterns.

The showers are a result of some convective cloud formation eastward, that may extend over some internal areas.

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.

Until Friday, September 5, residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather conditions on Wednesday are otherwise expected to be fair to partly cloudy throughout the day. Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai are set to reach a high of 40ºC and dip to a low of 31ºC. Meanwhile, the mercury in Sharjah will hit highs of 41ºC and dip to 31ºC. Abu Dhabi will witness highs of 41ºC and lows of 31ºC.