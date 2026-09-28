UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humid conditions by night

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively, and a low of 29°C

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 5:09 PM
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Residents of some eastern parts of the UAE may witness rainfall on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology, as clouds may become convective.

Generally, skies over the country will be fair to partly cloudy, but expect humid conditions by night and in the morning on Wednesday over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Temperatures nationwide will range between 25°C and 43°C. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively, and a low of 29°C.

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There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, and they may become freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

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