UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 22ºC in some areas

The weather on Monday, September 29, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the country will reach a maximum of 40ºC and dip to a low of 22ºC in some areas. Dubai will witness highs of 39ºC and lows of 30ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will hit 39ºC and dip to 26ºC.