  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 22ºC in some areas

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow during the day, causing blowing dust at times

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 4:25 PM

Top Stories

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Fans pour in, cheers erupt as Dubai stadium gates open

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Fans pour in, cheers erupt as Dubai stadium gates open

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

The weather on Monday, September 29, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai to host global lab-grown diamond leaders as demand rises

thumb-image

Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at $14 billion

thumb-image

UAE: Massive copper shipment 'disappears' en route to India, manufacturer wins legal battle

thumb-image

Haaland's goal numbers are 'insane', says Man City coach Guardiola

thumb-image

Trump authorises 'full force' troop deployment in Portland

 

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the country will reach a maximum of 40ºC and dip to a low of 22ºC in some areas. Dubai will witness highs of 39ºC and lows of 30ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will hit 39ºC and dip to 26ºC.