UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai to see high of 39ºC; humid conditions by night

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 5:43 PM
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The weather on Monday, September 28, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds are set to appear eastward, and might be convective by afternoon.

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Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 39ºC, 41ºC, 37ºC, and dip to lows of 27ºC, 28ºC and 27ºC respectively.

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