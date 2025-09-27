UAE weather tomorrow: Mercury to hit a high of 40°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The sweltering summer is gone and weather in the country is starting to get cooler, with the official beginning of autumn this week. UAE skies on Sunday, September 28, will remain fair to partly cloudy, as maximum temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai hover around 40°C.

Maximum temperature in the UAE on Saturday, September 27, was 44.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:30pm.

The highest temperatures in the emirates like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have ranged between 39°C to 42°C in the past week or so, indicating that residents can look forward to cooler days now.

It won't be much different on Sunday, either. Mercury will hit a high of 40°C in all three emirates — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Conditions will be Humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology said in their bulletin.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds, becoming northwesterly, will blow. The wind will be freshening at times over the sea by night and Monday early morning, with a speed of 10–2 kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough westward by Monday early morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.