UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies likely; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 40ºC

Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Sunday, September 27, with clouds likely to appear over eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20kmph, occasionally reaching 30kmph. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

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It will be generally warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 43ºC in some areas. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures could reach 40°C, while mercury in Dubai can hit up to 37°C.

With autumn in the UAE having officially begun on September 23, the country is entering a period when temperatures are expected to gradually ease, although humidity is expected to increase in the first half of autumn, with fog forming during the early morning hours.