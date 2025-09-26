  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to reach 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 5:59 PM

UAE residents on Saturday (September 26) can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Convective clouds, which are often linked with rainfall, may develop over eastern areas by the afternoon. Temperatures are set to see a slight and gradual increase, with Abu Dhabi reaching 41°C and Dubai around 38°C.

The weather department noted that it will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected, occasionally freshening during the daytime and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 10-25kmph, reaching up to 35kmph.

Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.