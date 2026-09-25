UAE weather tomorrow: Fog expected as humidity rises; mercury to hit 42°C in Dubai, Sharjah

The UAE is expected to see fair weather with partly cloudy skies at times on Saturday, September 26, while rising humidity could bring fog or mist to some areas overnight and on Sunday morning.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), conditions will remain generally pleasant, although some coastal and internal areas could experience reduced visibility due to fog or mist formation.

The NCM issued a red alert for fog early on Friday, warning residents to be careful while stepping out. Over the weekend, motorists travelling in the early morning, are advised to remain alert in areas affected by fog or mist and follow any visibility-related safety instructions issued by authorities.

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Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20km/h, and may reach 30km/h at times.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 45.8°C in Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 3pm. On Saturday, highest temperature in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be 42°C. The lowest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 27°C, while that in Sharjah will be 26°C on Saturday.

The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, with no significant change expected in marine conditions.