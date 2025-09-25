UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to slightly rise; humid conditions by night

Temperatures across the country are expected to gradually rise slightly on Friday, September 26, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing eastward. Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 44ºC in some parts of the country and go to a low of 26ºC. Dubai will see a high of 37ºC and a low of 29ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will rise to 40ºC and dip to 29ºC. Abu Dhabi will witness a maximum of 40ºC and a low of 28ºC.