UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 25ºC in some areas

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 5:32 PM

The weather on Thursday, September 25, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward and northward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly becoming southeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 41ºC in some parts of the country and dip to a low of 25ºC. Dubai will see highs of 36ºC and lows of 28ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will rise to 36ºC and go down to 29ºC. The capital of Abu Dhabi will witness a high of 37ºC and dip to 29ºC.