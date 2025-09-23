UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 39ºC as autumn officially begins

As fall officially begins in the UAE after the Autumn Equinox on September 23, the weather across the country is expected to get better.

The weather on Wednesday, September 24, is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The dusty conditions will be due to moderate to fresh northwesterly winds blowing, strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39ºC in some areas and dip to a low of 25ºC in other regions. In Dubai, temperatures will reach a high of 36ºC and drop to a low of 28ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will reach 36ºC and will dip to a low of 27ºC. Whereas in Abu Dhabi, temperatures will reach 37ºC, and go to a low of 30ºC.