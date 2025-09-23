  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 39ºC as autumn officially begins

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 5:28 PM

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens

UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens

As fall officially begins in the UAE after the Autumn Equinox on September 23, the weather across the country is expected to get better.

The weather on Wednesday, September 24, is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).



From classrooms to offices: Should UAE firms build an 'AI curriculum' for employees?



UAE students invent programs, wearables, culture-inspired designs to improve accessibility



US could hit entire International Criminal Court with sanctions soon



Hamas releases video of Israeli-German hostage seen alive



Indian rupee dips to all-time low, US H-1B visa concerns drag currency down

 

The dusty conditions will be due to moderate to fresh northwesterly winds blowing, strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39ºC in some areas and dip to a low of 25ºC in other regions. In Dubai, temperatures will reach a high of 36ºC and drop to a low of 28ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will reach 36ºC and will dip to a low of 27ºC. Whereas in Abu Dhabi, temperatures will reach 37ºC, and go to a low of 30ºC.