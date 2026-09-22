UAE weather tomorrow: Autumn to officially begin; fog expected in some areas

UAE skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Wednesday, September 23, as per th weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as the nation welcomes Autumn after months of hot summer.

According to astronomical calculations announced by a top official, Autumn will begin at 4.05am on Wednesday, when the constellations of Gemini, Taurus, Leo, Sirius, Canopus, and Pleiades will shine in the eastern part of the sky at dawn.

Some convective clouds may form eastward and southward by afternoon. Expect humid condition by night and during the morning hours on Thursday over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. As for temperatures, they will reach a high of 39°C and 41°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

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Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow and become freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.