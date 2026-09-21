UAE weather tomorrow: High of 41°C in Dubai; humid conditions by night

The weather on Tuesday, September 22, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 41°C, 41°C and 40°C and dip to lows of 31°C, 30°C and 28°C. Humidity levels meanwhile will range between 50 per cent to 95 per cent; 20 per cent to 90 per cent and 40 per cent to 90 per cent respectively.

Autumn in UAE

Meanwhile, the autumn season in UAE is set to begin on Wednesday, September 23, according to astronomical calculations announced by a top official.

Bringing respite to residents from the peak summer heat, the new season will begin at 4.05am, when the constellations of Gemini, Taurus, Leo, Sirius, Canopus, and Pleiades will shine in the eastern part of the sky at dawn.

Meanwhile, winter clouds are set to arrive in mid-October, with the chance of rain increasing after the middle of autumn, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The average high temperature at the beginning of the season will be 39°C and will drop to 26°C. In the middle of the season, around early November, the mercury will see highs of 31°C and low of 18°C. At the end of the season, temperatures will rise to just 25°C and dip to a chilly 13°C, coinciding with the winter solstice on December 22.