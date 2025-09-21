  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reduce as fall season begins

On Monday, Dubai and Abu Dhabi temperatures will see a high of 40°C and 41°C respectively

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 7:01 PM

As the country transitions from the summer to winter, the scorching heat and temperatures are gradually reducing, beginning with the start of the Safriya season from September 6.

With the autumnal equinox on September 23, we can see a slow decrease in temperatures as fall season officially begins in the UAE.

On Monday, September 22, the country's weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi temperatures will see a high of 40°C and 41°C respectively, while the lowest in both emirates will be 30°C. Sharjah temperatures will range from 29°C and 40°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 44.5°C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafra region) at 3:45pm.

Conditions will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Citizens can expect light to moderate southeasterly winds, becoming northwesterly, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.