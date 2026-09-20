UAE weather tomorrow: Fog expected in some areas; low of 28°C in Abu Dhabi

As residents prepare for a new working week and children head back to school, the UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Monday, September 21, 2026, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas and could become convective in the afternoon.

Expect humid conditions by night and during the morning hours on Tuesday over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures nationwide will range between 25°C and 45°C. In Dubai, the highest temperature is 43°C and the lowest is 29°C, while in Abu Dhabi the mercury may rise to 44°C and dip to touch a low of 28°C. The lowest temperature in the UAE on Sunday was 21.2°C, and it was recorden in Al Ain's Raknah at 6.15am.

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On Monday, light to moderate southeasterly to sortheasterly winds will be and become freshening at times with a speed of 10-20km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.