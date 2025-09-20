  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 04:49 | DXB clear.png36°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to hit 40ºC in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 6:04 PM

Top Stories

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

Residents across the UAE can expect a cooler, rainy Sunday (September 21).

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over eastern areas, where afternoon rainfall may occur.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

thumb-image

Dubai: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new iPhone 17 in front of Burj Khalifa

thumb-image

Du's 6G vision: Du's strategy for UAE's tech future

thumb-image

Dubai Miracle Garden announces opening date for Season 14

thumb-image

GFS Developments announces the launch of Coventry Residence in Dubai Industrial City

 

While temperatures saw a slight drop the past few days, it will still be hot across the country on Sunday. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 41ºC, while mercury in Dubai can hit up to 40ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northeasterly directions, occasionally freshening during the day at speeds ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.