UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to hit 40ºC in Dubai

Residents across the UAE can expect a cooler, rainy Sunday (September 21).

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over eastern areas, where afternoon rainfall may occur.

While temperatures saw a slight drop the past few days, it will still be hot across the country on Sunday. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 41ºC, while mercury in Dubai can hit up to 40ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northeasterly directions, occasionally freshening during the day at speeds ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching up to 40kmph at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.