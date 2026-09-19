UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog with rise in humidity; Dubai, Sharjah to hit 42°C

On Sunday, September 20, UAE residents can expect fair weather conditions with partly cloudy skies at times in eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and continue into Monday morning across some coastal and internal areas. There is a chance of fog or mist formation, particularly in western parts of the country, which could affect visibility during the early hours.

Motorists travelling late at night or early morning should take extra care in areas affected by fog or mist and allow for reduced visibility on the roads.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and reaching up to 30km/h at times. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 48.6°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Region) at 2.15pm.

On Sunday, Dubai and Sharjah to see highs of 42°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 44°C. The lowest temperature in Sharjah will be 27°C, Abu Dhabi 28°C and Dubai 31°C.