UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; fair, partly cloudy day likely

UAE residents can look forward to much more comfortable weather on Saturday (September 20), with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting a slight decrease in temperatures.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy earlier noted that starting September 20, night time temperatures are expected to fall below 25ºC.

However, despite this drop in temperature, conditions will still be hot across the country. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 40ºC, while Dubai will see a high of up to 39ºC.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist or fog formation.

The weather department added that conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover in eastern and northern areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are expected to blow across the country. The winds get freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph. While the gusts will be gentle, it can pick up and reach up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.