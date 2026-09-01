UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; fair to partly cloudy skies expected

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southwesterly and freshening at times, potentially causing blowing dust westward

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 1 Sept 2026, 6:19 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect some rainfall on Wednesday, September 2, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds to form eastward by afternoon and may bring rainfall.

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Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 47°C in some areas. Abu Dhabi could see highs of 41°C, while Dubai is expected to reach 42°C.

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It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southwesterly and freshening at times, potentially causing blowing dust westward. Speeds will range from 10-25kmph and are expected to reach 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western parts of the Arabian Gulf. Conditions in the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, with rough seas possible at times.

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