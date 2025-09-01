UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; humid conditions by night

The weather on Tuesday, September 2, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a drop in temperatures likely, especially over coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its forecast.

Some convective clouds may form eastward by afternoon, the Met added.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming sorthwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 29ºC in areas like Jebel Jais and some areas of Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the mercury will hit a high of 46ºC in regions of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai will see a high of 38ºC and a low of 30ºC. Temperatures in Sharjah will also reach 38ºC, and dip to a low of 30ºC.

The NCM also issued an alert for expected rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas, from Wednesday, September 3, to Friday, September 5. These showers will be accompanied by hail and thunder in some areas due to a weather phenomenon currently affecting the country.