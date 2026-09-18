UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of mist in coastal areas; humid night ahead

The weather in the UAE on Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are set to appear over the east coast, with humidity levels peaking over night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal areas.

There is a chance of mist forming over these areas as well.

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Temperatures are set to rise to 41°C in Dubai and Sharjah, with Abu Dhabi experiencing a high of 44°C and a low of 27°C. Dubai and Sharjah will see minimum temperatures of 24°C and 26°C respectively.

Light to moderate southeasterly-to-northeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 km/hr to 20 km/hr, sometimes reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.