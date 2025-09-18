  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png34°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; Dubai, Abu Dhabi temperatures to reach 40°C

Conditions will get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 6:25 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, September 19. The skies will get cloudy at times, eastward and northward the National Centre of Meteorology said in its latest bulletin.

Conditions will get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Poison killed Putin critic Alexei Navalny, says wife

thumb-image

Pope denounces forced removal of Gazans again from their land

thumb-image

Rubio visits Jerusalem archeological site in boost to Israel's claims

thumb-image

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

thumb-image

Jumbo marks 50 years with bold foray into lifestyle, bringing Christy’s 175-year legacy to UAE homes

 

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 35kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.5°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 3:15pm.

On Friday, temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will range between 30°C and 40°C. In Sharjah, the mercury will rise to 39°C, and the lowest will be 30°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.