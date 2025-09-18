UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; Dubai, Abu Dhabi temperatures to reach 40°C

Weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, September 19. The skies will get cloudy at times, eastward and northward the National Centre of Meteorology said in its latest bulletin.

Conditions will get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.5°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region) at 3:15pm.

On Friday, temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will range between 30°C and 40°C. In Sharjah, the mercury will rise to 39°C, and the lowest will be 30°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.