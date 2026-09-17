UAE weather tomorrow: Fog expected as humidity rises; highs of 40°C in Dubai, Sharjah

The UAE is set for fair to partly cloudy conditions on Friday, with low clouds expected to appear over parts of the east coast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and continue into Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas. The conditions could lead to the formation of fog or mist in some locations, potentially reducing visibility for motorists during the early hours.

Winds will be light to moderate, initially blowing from the southeast before becoming northwesterly. They are expected to reach speeds of 10 to 20km/h, occasionally increasing to 30km/h.

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The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Residents and motorists, particularly those travelling early on Saturday, are advised to remain alert for possible changes in visibility caused by fog or mist.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.3°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 3pm. On Friday, Dubai and Sharjah will see highs of 40°C, while Abu Dhabi will see 41°C.