UAE weather: Light to moderate winds to blow, temperature to drop to 23ºC

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.