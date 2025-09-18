  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.3°C

UAE weather: Light to moderate winds to blow, temperature to drop to 23ºC

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 7:28 AM

Top Stories

UAE: 6 in 10 employees will need reskilling as AI enters workplace

UAE: 6 in 10 employees will need reskilling as AI enters workplace

UAE: Housemaid suffers severe burns in gas cylinder explosion in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE: Housemaid suffers severe burns in gas cylinder explosion in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai residents on alert after snakes spotted in community; authority takes action

Dubai residents on alert after snakes spotted in community; authority takes action

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

India says trade discussions with US 'positive', 'forward looking'

thumb-image

Pentagon cracks down on troops' social media posts about Charlie Kirk

thumb-image

New WhatsApp 'guest chats' feature: UAE experts warn of identity theft risk

thumb-image

US Federal Reserve lowers rate as job market cools

thumb-image

Al Ain emerges as an elite golf hub with launch of JAGA boarding school

 

Temperatures could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions. 

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.