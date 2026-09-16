UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions, chance of fog with merury hitting 41°C in Dubai

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 45.1°C in Al Jazeera B. G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 3.30pm

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 16 Sept 2026, 6:24 PM
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The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy skies on Friday, with clouds increasing towards the east, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity is expected to increase during the night and into Friday morning, particularly over some coastal and internal areas. The conditions could lead to the formation of fog or mist in some locations.

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Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northwesterly directions. Speeds are forecast to range between 10 and 20km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h.

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The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 45.1°C in Al Jazeera B. G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 3.30pm UAE Local time.

On Thursday, mercury is set to hit 41°C and 42°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. The lowest temperature in Dubai will be 29°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 28°C.

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