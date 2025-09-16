  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies, fog expected with slight increase in temperatures

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 42.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3pm

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 8:58 PM

'Systematic destruction of Gaza City': UN Chief calls Israeli offensive 'horrendous'

Dubai launches battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across 36 locations

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Weather in the UAE will remain fair to partly cloudy on Wednesday, September 17. Clouds appearing eastward may be convective by afternoon, with a slight and gradual increase in temperatures, the met department reported.

Conditions will be humid on Wednesday night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, UAE's National Center of Meteorology said in its weather bulletin.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, will blow with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 35kmph.

Temperatures will range between 28°C and 42°C in internal areas of the country. Lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 30°C and 31°C, respectively. These two emirates will see highs of 40°C and 39°C on Wednesday. Sharjah temperatures will vary from 29°C to 39°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 42.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3pm.