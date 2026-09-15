UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with fog expected; Dubai to hit 41°C

The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, with clouds likely to appear over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over some coastal and internal areas, the met department said. The conditions could lead to the formation of fog or mist in some locations, reducing visibility at times.

Winds will be light to moderate, initially blowing from the southeast before becoming northwesterly. Speeds are expected to range between 10 and 20km per hour, occasionally reaching 30km per hour.

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The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 45.4°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Region) at 14:00 UAE Local time.

On Wednesday, Dubai and Sharjah temperatures will hit 41°C, while Abu Dhabi will see a high of 40°C. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 31°C, while that in Sharjah will be 29°C.