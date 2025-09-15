UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions likely; temperatures to hit 37ºC in Dubai

Daytime temperatures in the UAE are set to remain high on Tuesday (September 16), with Abu Dhabi reaching 39ºC and Dubai hitting 37ºC. However, residents can expect some relief in the coming days, as nighttime temperatures on September 20 are forecast to fall below 25ºC, marking the start of a gradual cooling trend.

Weather conditions on Tuesday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds forming in the east by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow across the country and may freshen at times during daytime. Winds will be gentle at speeds of 10–25 kmph, with gust reaching up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.