UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions likely; temperatures to hit 37ºC in Dubai

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow across the country and may freshen at times during daytime

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 6:13 PM

Dubai official hits back after British podcaster calls city 'one of the most awful places'

'This will fix everything': UAE expat with mounting debts wins Dh1 million lottery

As Carrefour exits Bahrain, UAE's Majid Al Futtaim rolls out HyperMax

Daytime temperatures in the UAE are set to remain high on Tuesday (September 16), with Abu Dhabi reaching 39ºC and Dubai hitting 37ºC. However, residents can expect some relief in the coming days, as nighttime temperatures on September 20 are forecast to fall below 25ºC, marking the start of a gradual cooling trend.

Weather conditions on Tuesday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds forming in the east by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow across the country and may freshen at times during daytime. Winds will be gentle at speeds of 10–25 kmph, with gust reaching up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.