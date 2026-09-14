UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; temperature to drop to 28°C in Sharjah

The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Tuesday, September 15, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds are set to appear eastward and southward by afternoon. These clouds may be convective, which are associated with rainfall. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of mist.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the Southeast to the Northeast. The wind speeds will range between 10 km/hr and 25 km/hr in general, but may reach a speed of 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, 31°C and 41°C in Dubai, and 28°C and 41°C in Sharjah.