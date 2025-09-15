  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE weather: Chance of fog as temperatures reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Residents are in for a humid night tonight, with levels reaching 90 per cent in some parts of the country

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 7:25 AM

Top Stories

UAE: 8 convicted of online child sex exploitation in Abu Dhabi

UAE: 8 convicted of online child sex exploitation in Abu Dhabi

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Free gold coins, vouchers: UAE jewellers cut profit margins to offer ‘fair price’

Free gold coins, vouchers: UAE jewellers cut profit margins to offer ‘fair price’

UAE will start the week on Monday, September 15 with fair to partly cloudy skies, and a chance of fog.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has predicted that low clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country this morning.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Is social media the new CV? UAE recruiters explain why online presence shapes hiring

thumb-image

The Biggest Citizenship & Residency Summit of the Year by Bluemina

thumb-image

5.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in southern Iran

thumb-image

'It feels like, almost, he's here': How AI is changing the way we grieve

thumb-image

'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

 

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 38°C in Sharjah. While Abu Dhabi will see a low of 31°C, the minimum temperature in Dubai and Sharjah will be 30°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, these high temperatures are expected to drop in the coming weeks, following expected seasonal patterns. Night time temperatures may even fall below 25ºC starting next week. The heat will continue during the day time until the autumnal equinox on September 23, as will fog, mist and high humidity levels.

In fact, residents are in for a humid night tonight, with humidity levels reaching 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 75 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah, and 90 per cent in the western parts of the country. These conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust, and conditions at sea are expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.