UAE weather: Chance of fog as temperatures reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

UAE will start the week on Monday, September 15 with fair to partly cloudy skies, and a chance of fog.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has predicted that low clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country this morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 38°C in Sharjah. While Abu Dhabi will see a low of 31°C, the minimum temperature in Dubai and Sharjah will be 30°C.

However, these high temperatures are expected to drop in the coming weeks, following expected seasonal patterns. Night time temperatures may even fall below 25ºC starting next week. The heat will continue during the day time until the autumnal equinox on September 23, as will fog, mist and high humidity levels.

In fact, residents are in for a humid night tonight, with humidity levels reaching 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 75 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah, and 90 per cent in the western parts of the country. These conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust, and conditions at sea are expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.