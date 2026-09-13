UAE weather tomorrow: Low of 30°C in Abu Dhabi; chances of fog in some areas

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 27°C and 44°C

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 13 Sept 2026, 4:17 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies over the UAE on Monday, September 14, 2026, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds may also appear on eastern parts of the country.

Conditions will turn humid by night and on Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, but there will be a chance fog or mist formation, the Met department clarified.

Recommended For You

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

Saudi East-West ⁠oil pipeline was temporarily shut down after attacks: Ministry

Saudi East-West ⁠oil pipeline was temporarily shut down after attacks: Ministry

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

2 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan region; damage at mosque, buildings

2 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan region; damage at mosque, buildings

Speeding motorcycle rams into vehicle on Sharjah road; police warn against tailgating

Speeding motorcycle rams into vehicle on Sharjah road; police warn against tailgating

 

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 27°C and 44°C, with lows of 30°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow from southeasterly to northeasterly directions, freshening at speeds of 10 to 25km/hr and reaching 35km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

2 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan region; damage at mosque, buildings

2

UAE foils 2 operations to smuggle people across border, arrests suspects

3

Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

4

Saudi East-West ⁠oil pipeline was temporarily shut down after attacks: Ministry

5

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Iranian President on sidelines of Brics summit in India