UAE weather tomorrow: Low of 30°C in Abu Dhabi; chances of fog in some areas

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies over the UAE on Monday, September 14, 2026, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds may also appear on eastern parts of the country.

Conditions will turn humid by night and on Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, but there will be a chance fog or mist formation, the Met department clarified.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 27°C and 44°C, with lows of 30°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow from southeasterly to northeasterly directions, freshening at speeds of 10 to 25km/hr and reaching 35km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.