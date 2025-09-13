UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; mercury to hit 40°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, which may become convective with a probability of rainfall on Sunday (September 13), the met department reported.

There will be an increase in temperatures over western areas, said the country's National Centre of Meterology. Their bulletin also mentions that UAE will experience light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will vary from 31°C to 40°C on Sunday, with humidity levels between 30 and 70 per cent. Sharjah temperatures will remain between 31°C and 39°C. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 42.1°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra region) at 13:45 UAE time.

The center stated in its daily weather statement that wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The sea waves in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, may be rough at times during daytime. In the ​​Oman sea, the waves will be light to medium.