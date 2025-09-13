  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB clear.png36.3°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; mercury to hit 40°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The skies will remain partly cloudy over some eastern and southern areas on Sunday with a probability of rainfall

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 7:17 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Child abuse ring busted: UAE-trained officers help make 32 arrests

Child abuse ring busted: UAE-trained officers help make 32 arrests

UAE condemns terrorist attack on army, border guard convoy in Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack on army, border guard convoy in Pakistan

UAE skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, which may become convective with a probability of rainfall on Sunday (September 13), the met department reported.

There will be an increase in temperatures over western areas, said the country's National Centre of Meterology. Their bulletin also mentions that UAE will experience light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Opec maintains outlook, continues to talk up supply deficit

thumb-image

Sushila Karki becomes first woman prime minister of Nepal

thumb-image

Park Group signs landmark partnership with Ehsan Al Qurashi for Makkah project

thumb-image

North Korea's Kim Ju Ae likely successor, says Seoul

thumb-image

Home is where the insurance should be: A relatively low-cost but powerful safety net

 

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will vary from 31°C to 40°C on Sunday, with humidity levels between 30 and 70 per cent. Sharjah temperatures will remain between 31°C and 39°C. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 42.1°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra region) at 13:45 UAE time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The center stated in its daily weather statement that wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The sea waves in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, may be rough at times during daytime. In the ​​Oman sea, the waves will be light to medium.