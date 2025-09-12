UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy skies; temperatures to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

UAE residents can expect a mostly sunny weekend on Saturday (September 13), with fair to partly cloudy skies. Clouds may build up in the eastern areas during the afternoon, and it may become convective at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Although the country is now transitioning from summer to winter — with the Safriya season, which began on September 6, typically bringing a gradual drop in temperatures — conditions will remain hot over the coming days.

The weather department noted that conditions will become humid by night and into Sunday morning, especially in some western areas. Temperatures are expected to peak at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At sea, conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, though the Arabian Gulf may turn rough at times by Sunday morning.